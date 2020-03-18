GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Davenport University postponed its spring 2020 commencement ceremony amid coronavirus concerns, the university announced Wednesday.

The university said the students will be notified of a new date as soon as possible.

The university transitioned to online classes at the beginning of the month, but as a precaution, the university announced Wednesday that faculty and staff, with the exception of essential personnel, are being asked to work from home.

All on-campus university and public events and meetings are also canceled, postponed or have been moved online. Regular updates can be found on Davenport's website.

Important services will continue to be maintained for students and the university is actively supporting those students still in-residence on its Grand Rapids campus, although students are being encouraged to return to their permanent residences if possible to aid with social distancing.

Davenport joins GVSU, U of M and MSU in canceling its graduation ceremony.

