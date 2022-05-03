Davenport University and GRPS offer new scholarship program for teachers

The new scholarship program will provide $12,000 for students seeking a degree in STEM education.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Davenport University and Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) have partnered in offering 75 new scholarships geared towards urban STEM education degrees.

The scholarship programs will be available for current students, staff and parents within the GRPS district.

GRPS is the first school system to take advantage of the new program that Davenport is offering to districts across the state.

“Grand Rapids Public Schools has always been an incredible partner with Davenport and was one of the first to participate in our College of Urban Education offerings,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, President of Davenport University. “It is an honor to work with this incredible team to now create an advanced education opportunity for current and future teachers.”

Of the 75 scholarships to be offered, up to 25 are available for current students, up to 25 for school employees, and up to 25 for parents of students currently enrolled in the school district.

The STEM Educator Scholarship provides $12,000 each year for individuals seeking a Bachelor of Science in urban STEM education.

“Davenport University has been an instrumental partner in helping us enhance the learning of our current staff to address the unique needs of our students for the last decade,” said Dr. Leadriane Roby, superintendent of GRPS. “Their approach to weekly mentorship has been revolutionary and we are thrilled now to extend this scholarship opportunity to our students, staff and community to address the real teacher talent crisis our community is facing.”

Davenport University will offer the new scholarship program to 10 school systems in Michigan. The university says its Bachelor of Science in urban STEM education program "provides elementary and secondary teachers with deep expertise in K-12 STEM instruction and culturally responsive teaching strategies to empower them and their students intellectually, socially, and emotionally."

“The teacher talent shortage is a major crisis for Michigan and at its heart is the growth and development of our kids as the talent that will drive our future economy,” Pappas added. “Davenport is committed to developing and supporting teachers who will not only be able to address the talent shortage our schools are experiencing but will also be well-prepared to address the unique needs of our future students to ensure their success.”

Learn more about the partnerships and the scholarships here.

