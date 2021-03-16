Davenport University to offer more in-person classes for fall 2021

Davenport University announced Tuesday that it plans to return to a more normal college experience for the fall semester.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Davenport University announced Tuesday that it plans to return to a more normal college experience for the fall semester.

This plan includes "in-person classes, on-campus activities, sporting events and a more traditional campus environment."

"Our students have done an outstanding job of honoring the safety protocols we put in place to protect the health and safety of our community," said Dr. Richard J. Pappas. "I'm confident that with the vaccine more readily available and our responsible student population, we will be able to provide the on-campus college experience this fall our students have come to expect."

The university will also keep in place cleaning protocols across all of its campuses. It will also continue to operate its Coronavirus Preparedness Taskforce, a team with representatives from across the organization, to monitor the situation regularly and inform the university of any recommended changes.

Additional fall 2021 details are available online and more updates will be posted to davenport.edu.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.