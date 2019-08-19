GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — This year should be the last one that Union and Ottawa Hills High Schools will be without air conditioning.

The $17 million dollar renovations at the two Grand Rapids Public schools will allow for a transformation to both the classrooms and the entry ways. Ottawa Hills' gymnasium will also get a face lift, and the school's new entryway will be off Burton Street SE.

"It's been more than 40 years since they've had major renovations, so it's time," said John Helmholdt, GRPS' executive director of communications and external affairs.

Helmholdt said these two schools have seen increasing graduation rates, decreasing dropout rates and new leadership in the past six years.

"We've got work to do, we always do, but there's momentum and energy and excitement around both those schools," Helmholdt said. "And this $17 million injection of renovation and improvements at both buildings is going to be just one more fuel injection to help feed that momentum."

The construction projects began over the summer and should be, for the most part, wrapped up by next fall.

"We are doing everything we can to make sure that it has the least disruption to teaching and learning as possible," Helmholdt said Monday.

The projects will be done in phases, so parts of the schools will be completely blocked off as work is completed.

An interior renovation project at City High Middle School officially wrapped up this summer, meaning students at that school will enjoy new classrooms and air conditioning starting Tuesday, Aug. 20.

► Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.