DeVos rejects part-time reopening for schools amid pandemic

She says schools must be “fully operational” even amid the pandemic and anything less fails students and taxpayers.
FILE - In this April 10, 2019 file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies before the House Education and Labor Committee at a hearing on 'Examining the Policies and Priorities of the U.S. Department of Education' on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is assailing plans by some local districts to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week. 

She says schools must be “fully operational” even amid the pandemic and anything less fails students and taxpayers.

DeVos made the comments during a call with governors as the Trump administration launched an all-out effort to get schools and colleges to reopen.

Audio of the call was obtained by The Associated Press. 

President Donald Trump has insisted that schools and colleges return to in-person instruction as soon as possible. 

He says on Twitter that Democrats want to keep schools closed “for political reasons, not for health reasons.”  

