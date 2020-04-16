GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Diatribe Inc. will be hosting its 9-week spoken words courses online this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, the courses would only be accessible to Kent County teens, because of the switch, all interested Michigan writers will be able to participate in the workshops.

The creative writing program is free for all participant and will occur every Tuesday beginning on June 16 and ending August 11 with a final performance available to the public through The Diatribe Inc. Facebook page on Facebook Live.

There are two courses available for kids and teens ages 11 to 18, with a few select spots for adults.

If the organization receives enough adult interest, an adult program will be piloted for the first time in the organization's history.

The Beginner Course, taking place Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., will focus on improving writing and performance skills. There will be discussions on poems written by nationally acclaimed artists, unique writing prompts, and plenty of one-on-one help with editing and performance technique.

The Advanced Course, taking place Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., will teach participants how to take their craft to the next level. This course will include identifying audience, developing feature sets, booking strategies, and creating merch. The course features lessons from top local artists who made careers out of the passion of the written and spoken word.

Course slots will fill up fast. If you or your young person are interested in participating, email Rachel Gleason, the Director of Education of The Diatribe Inc. at Rachel@TheDiatribe.org.

Include the following in your email:

Beginner or Advanced Course:

Student First and Last Name:

Preferred Student Email:

Guardian First and Last Name (if under 18):

Guardian Email:

Guardian Phone Number:

Home Address (in case we get T-shirts):

T-shirt size

For more information, visit The Diatribe's website, Facebook page, or their Instagram.

