GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tuesday was a busy day for those prepping for back to school.

A traditional yellow bus was making its rounds around town, starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 6. The bus stopped at more than 30 locations throughout Kent County to collected donated school supplies and backpacks for students in need this upcoming school year.

This is the 12th year that United Way has partnered with local businesses in Kent County to gather notebooks, pencils, glue sticks, scissors, backpacks and various others supplies needed the start the school on the right foot.

Supplies donated this year will go to elementary and middle school students in Grand Rapids, Godfrey-Lee, Kenowa Hills, Cedar Springs and Sparta school districts.

