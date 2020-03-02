GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local group has plans to address education inequality in Grand Rapids Monday.

Last October, the Grand Rapids Education Justice group protested "two-tiered" education in Grand Rapids Public Schools, saying the district separates children on the basis of race, ability and economic worth.

The GREJ says students in the district are not getting the same opportunity to get an education.

GRPS has responded in the past, saying the issue goes beyond Grand Rapids Public Schools. Helmholdy said urban school districts all over the country are searching for ways to increase the number of college-ready high school graduates.

The GREJ says so much has happened since their concerns were first publicized last summer and plan on holding a press conference on the steps of the GRPS administration building Monday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

The press conference is designed to answer questions and provide strategy on how the district will more forward. there will also be supportive data and research given out.

