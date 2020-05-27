x
education

Michigan State: Fall term to mix in-person, online classes

President Samuel Stanley Jr. said Wednesday that the fall term “will look different from any previous semester.”
Credit: Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press
Guests enter the Spartan Engagement Center in the Demmer Family Pavilion on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014 during a tour of the new North End Zone Complex renovations at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on the Michigan State Campus.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University says it will start the fall term on Sept. 2 with a mix of in-person and online classes. 

Stanley posted a letter on MSU’s website and invited students to a webcast to answer questions Friday night. 

Stanley says physical distancing and face coverings to reduce the risk of the coronavirus will be essential. 

In-person classes will end at Thanksgiving, followed by three weeks of remote instruction and final exams. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases rose statewide on Wednesday by about 1%, to more than 55,600 since March.

