Michigan State: Fall term to mix in-person, online classes

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University says it will start the fall term on Sept. 2 with a mix of in-person and online classes.
President Samuel Stanley Jr. said Wednesday that the fall term “will look different from any previous semester.”
Stanley posted a letter on MSU’s website and invited students to a webcast to answer questions Friday night.
Stanley says physical distancing and face coverings to reduce the risk of the coronavirus will be essential.
In-person classes will end at Thanksgiving, followed by three weeks of remote instruction and final exams. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases rose statewide on Wednesday by about 1%, to more than 55,600 since March.
More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.