GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Michigan is the only state in the country failing to meet federal special education requirements. In a new report, the U.S. Department of Education classified the state as "needing intervention."

The evaluation cites high drop out rates, low graduation rates and poor academic performance in the special education programs.

It's the first year Michigan has fallen under the "needs intervention" category, after being on the "needs assistance" category for the last four years.

The evaluation indicated that 29 percent of children with disabilities dropped out of school and 63 percent graduated with a regular high school diploma in the state.

Teresa Weatherall Neal, Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent, said while she can't speak for other districts, she's surprised the state was the only state in that category.

"When it comes down to resources, it is extremely expensive to operate programs, these children and staff members and parents deserve the absolute best," Weatherall Neal said. "I think there is a shortage of money, I think we should have more resources, we know that it takes more, it takes more dollars to educate."

Weatherall Neal said GRPS will continue to follow its transformation plan to give every student the opportunity to succeed, including those in the special education department.

On the other hand, parent Brenda Bierens, a mother of child with autism, wasn't surprised at all by the assessment.

"Not surprising at all," Bierens said. "Year after year, we've watched programs dissolve, we've watched schools close, we've watched special education programs moved out of schools - it's starting to feel a bit like there's no place for our kids."

She said it stems from a lack of communication, beginning with administration - down to the parents. She said GRPS used to be an amazing school district for children with special needs, but has gone down hill over the last several years.

In a statement, Kent ISD Superintendent Ron Caniff said he was unaware of the determination, but said the data reflects, in most cases, in Kent County, local districts and public school academies are exceeding state performance plan targets. Caniff said the ISD provides technical assistance and training to help meet and surpass targets for students with special needs.

Michigan is the only state to receive the "needs intervention" ranking, alongside Washington, D.C., Palau and Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. Commonwealth.

