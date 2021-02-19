Ferris State launches tuition program for high-performing students with high financial need

Resources for the Launch program come from applying the Ferris Merit Grant, which the university had established several years ago.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University has launched a tuition assistance program that will help students with high financial need meet the cost of their education.

It's called Launch and it applies to students enrolling as freshmen for the Fall 2021 semesters. The students who quality must be learning on the Big Rapids campus and attending college for the first time.

Tuition would be paid in full for high-performing students with high financial needs.

"The essence of the Launch program is that those students with at least a 3.0 grade-point average and an Expected Family Contribution of zero, as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), would receive this assistance for their undergraduate tuition," Melanie Mulder, the coordinator of Ferris’ Financial Aid Office, explained. "We have a grid that makes a specific calculation for each student, as it takes their Pell Grant award into consideration and the support the university also offers through the Woodbridge N. Ferris scholarship."

Mulder said resources for the Launch program come from applying the Ferris Merit Grant, which the university had established several years ago.

The university said the Launch program structure should serve students seeking their first Associate of Applied Science or Bachelor of Science degree. This is with full consideration of all grants, scholarships, tuition waivers and other financial assistance students have received.

