BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University is going virtual to honor the graduates of the spring 2020 semester.

The move is similar to what many other colleges and universities are doing throughout the state.

The university News Services and Social Media Manager Sandy Gholston wrote in a press release Monday, Ferris State plans to host its first-ever pre-recorded virtual commencement ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ceremonies are Friday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 9 at 9:30 a.m. The ceremonies will be viewed via YouTube and will include pre-recorded messages and short videos.

Links will be sent out to students who are talking part. YouTube will also have a live chat for students to hold conversations about the comment. You can also follow along through the hashtags #DawgsOut20 and #FerrisGrad2020.

More than 2,000 students will graduate and at least 450 are expected to participate.

