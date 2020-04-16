GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Ferris State University is hosting a virtual open house on April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Zoom.

The event is a response to student and parent concerns about how COVID-19 impacts Michigan and the ability for students to progress in their education.

During the event, students will be able to speak with Ferris staff from the Grand Rapids office, located on GRCC's campus), the main campus in Big Rapids, as well as other Ferris offices across the state.

Students can get answers about programs, admissions, financial aid, and will even have the opportunity to be admitted at the event.

To be admitted, students must submit official or unofficial transcripts and test scores to transfer@ferris.edu before the event.

Students can RSVP or get more information by visiting the open house page on Ferris's website.

Steve Reifert, Dean of Extended and International Operations, which includes the Statewide and Online unit, said,“We understand there are many unknowns about when the state will open up and our lives will get back to 'normal.' However, students should not stop planning their future."

Reifert also said, "Ferris is open and continuing to serve students, just in a different way. This open house is an opportunity for future students to get support as they move forward."

Ferris offers more than 190 educational programs, including doctorates, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees, through eight academic colleges.

For more information, visit Ferris State University's website.

