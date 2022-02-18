FSU announces new Professional Esports Productions, Economics majors programs

The two new Bachelor of Science programs will accept students beginning the Fall semester of 2022.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University (FSU) announced two brand new Bachelors of Science programs that will be available to students starting during the fall semester of 2022.

The first program announced is a Professional Esports Productions degree that is available completely online. The esports industry has grown to over a billion dollar industry in the last several years and is projected to continue growing over the rest of the decade.

"The Professional Esports Productions is an exciting, cross-disciplinary degree program, which we plan to deliver fully online. The esports market is emerging as a fast-growing industry with careers in the many related professions,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Bobby Fleischman.

“This degree program fits nicely with the construction of the Center for Virtual Learning and provides Ferris with a competitive advantage over our Michigan counterparts, as well as an opportunity to offer this degree online to an expanded cohort of students regionally, nationally and beyond.”

Fleishman estimates that about 20 students would enroll in the program during year one and up to 60 by year three.

FSU also announced that students will be able to attain a Bachelor of Science in Economics starting when the program launches in the fall of 2022.

“This provides Ferris with an opportunity to attract, retain and graduate students with a degree in Economics that prepares them with exceptional problem-solving and data-analysis skills that qualify them for a variety of jobs in the private and government sectors,” Fleischman said. “It will also prepare our graduates for graduate programs in business, law, and economics.”

The Bachelor of Science in Economics program could enroll up to 25 students in year one and over of 60 by year three.

Learn more about the two new degree programs here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.