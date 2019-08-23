WHITEHALL, Mich. — Fetch Brewing Company paid off student's lunch debt at Montague Area Public Schools and Whitehall District Schools on Thursday.

Their donation of $5,500 cleared the balances for 675 students, according to Dan Gorman, the food service director.

Gorman said they were inspired by Mitten Brewing Company in Suttons Bay who did the same for Suttons Bay Schools.

