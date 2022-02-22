x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Forest Hills Public Schools announces $1,000 sign-on bonuses for custodians, cafeteria staff

The Forest Hills Public Schools Board of Education approved the bonus to recruit and retain staff for the district.

FOREST HILLS, Michigan — The Forest Hills Public School District is looking to fill and maintain staffing for cleaners and food service workers with a new sign-on bonus incentive.

Forest Hills Public Schools Board of Education approved the $1,000 sign-on bonus for newly hired cleaners and food service workers in a board meeting Monday.

The new sign-on bonus will be added as an addendum to the contracts of the newly hired workers. The payments of the bonuses will be made in three installations over the course of a year. 

After three months of employment, the worker will receive $250, after six months of employment the worker will receive another $250 and after a full year of employment, the worker will receive the final $500 installment of the bonus.

According to job listings by Forest Hills Public Schools, daytime cleaners earn $13.37 an hour, second shift cleaners earn $13.87 an hour and food service staff earn $13.26 an hour. Substitute cleaners and food service staff both earn $12 an hour.

The job listings page for the school district shows eight openings for cleaners, one opening for a substitute cleaner, one opening for lead custodian and an opening for a substitute food service worker.

See all of the job listings for the Forest Hills Public School district here.

 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Teacher of the Week: Cindy Rivera