Forest Hills Public Schools announces $1,000 sign-on bonuses for custodians, cafeteria staff

The Forest Hills Public Schools Board of Education approved the bonus to recruit and retain staff for the district.

FOREST HILLS, Michigan — The Forest Hills Public School District is looking to fill and maintain staffing for cleaners and food service workers with a new sign-on bonus incentive.

Forest Hills Public Schools Board of Education approved the $1,000 sign-on bonus for newly hired cleaners and food service workers in a board meeting Monday.

The new sign-on bonus will be added as an addendum to the contracts of the newly hired workers. The payments of the bonuses will be made in three installations over the course of a year.

After three months of employment, the worker will receive $250, after six months of employment the worker will receive another $250 and after a full year of employment, the worker will receive the final $500 installment of the bonus.

According to job listings by Forest Hills Public Schools, daytime cleaners earn $13.37 an hour, second shift cleaners earn $13.87 an hour and food service staff earn $13.26 an hour. Substitute cleaners and food service staff both earn $12 an hour.

The job listings page for the school district shows eight openings for cleaners, one opening for a substitute cleaner, one opening for lead custodian and an opening for a substitute food service worker.

See all of the job listings for the Forest Hills Public School district here.

