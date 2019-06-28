GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Forest Hills Public Schools have announced it will be banning cellphone use for the 2019-20 school year.

This decision comes from research that says, “excessive exposure to cellphones has a negative effect on school-aged children,” school administrator wrote in a press release.

“We are grateful to our community for their support of previous bond proposals which have allowed the district to purchase technology that provides all students with access to online resources to support learning without using their personal cell phones during the school day,” Forest Hills said in the release.

Here’s what students and parents need to know about the ban:

Students will not be allowed to carry or use cellphones during the school day

Phones are available in the office of each school if a student needs to contact their parent

If families believe that their child needs access to a phone, it's the student’s responsibility to ensure that their phone remains stored while they are at school

