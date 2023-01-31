High schoolers earn free college credit through Career Tech Center program

Monday, several students in the health care program heard from nurses with Trinity Health.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Monday, dozens of Muskegon area high school students got to hear first-hand accounts of what it’s like to be a nurse.

This happened at the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center (CTC), which is a free program available to high school juniors and seniors. The students get hands-on experience in a number of different career fields, as well as the chance to earn free college credit.

Monday, several students in the health care program heard from nurses with Trinity Health.

Samantha Jaggassar is an instructor at the CTC and said, “I think it helps give them inspiration walking into the field so that their glasses aren’t clouded, and they know it’s going to be hard and know that it’s what they want to do with their lives.”

“We really wanted to show the future of health care. A lot of our health care workers are currently struggling and they’re burned out from the pandemic.”

The Career Tech Center also has programs available for students interested in cosmetology, criminal justice and IT. Find more information by visiting the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.