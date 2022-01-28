Incoming freshman reacts to CMU's full-tuition scholarship offer after mistake

Parker Christensen only wanted an explanation about how the error could occur in the first place, but is happy the university is trying to correct their mistake.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Earlier this week a 13 ON YOUR SIDE investigation revealed Central Michigan University offered a full-ride scholarship to students by mistake and then retracted it.

At first, the university apologized, but is now trying to make things right by awarding those students the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship.

Parker Christensen, a soon-to-be Chippewa who told 13 ON YOUR SIDE about the issue, really only wanted an explanation from the university about how the error happened in the first place, but he's happy with this fix as the scholarship will help him achieve his dream of becoming a doctor.

"I'm happy that they did something about it at least and still gave us what I think we all deserved because we did get an email saying that we won it," Christensen said.

13 ON YOUR SIDE first talked to Christensen on Tuesday, Jan. 25 when he said he applied for the prestigious Centralis Scholarship back in November. The scholarship offers a full-ride including room and board.

After getting a congratulatory message in the student portal on Friday, Jan. 21, the university then messaged him on Sunday, Jan. 23 saying it was a mistake caused by a test message error in the student portal.

"Just 58 of us got that email," Christensen said. "I'm still confused on how they only tested on us or I don't know if that's how many people opened it up at the time."

CMU apologized. Then on Wednesday night, a day after the story aired on 13 ON YOUR SIDE, the university offered to increase the students' award amount to the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship.

"Without that scholarship I would've been working every day and I would've been trying to keep out out of debt. Pre-medicine is super expensive and it's going to be crazy after my undergrad and getting into med school so this is helping out tremendously," Christensen said.

Christensen told 13 ON YOUR SIDE he's thankful for the story that aired because it's possible CMU would've just increased his Maroon and Gold scholarship by a few thousand dollars and left it at that.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.