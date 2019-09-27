MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A new donation is hoping to make a difference for students in Muskegon Heights.

On Thursday General Electric (GE) donated a brand new washer and dryer to Muskegon Heights High School. The donation came after GE heard how much money the district was spending on laundry fees.

"When the school approached us about the washer and dryer and how much money they were paying to have the laundry sent out and come back we just said yea let's do it," said Marv Schaub with GE.

School leaders are hoping the generous donation will cut down on expenses.

"We launder our uniforms and they cost about $10 thousand a year and so every time we have that added expense it's going to come away from the kids and their academics," said Superintendent Rane Garcia.

Eventually, district leaders want to open a student-run laundromat so the youth can also gain business experience.

