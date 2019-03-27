GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — NorthPointe Christian did not disappoint in Getting Schooled! Featuring science and social studies questions the students (once again) proved triumphant against our anchors! Even if James Starks tried to cheat. Aaron Ofseyer and Dave Kaechle also took part. Although the score was close, the students prevailed! Check out how they did in the video above!

Before the event the students introduced themselves and told us an interesting fact about themselves.

Every Wednesday, the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning team invites students from West Michigan schools to show their smarts in an early morning game show. At the end, if (more like when, West Michigan students are super smart) students win, they are given the Smarty Pants award.

Join us next Wednesday to see who will take on the Morning team next!

