GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local school leaders are reacting to the governor's budget proposal.

The new proposal is seeking a $507 million dollar increase in education spending.

Muskegon Heights Superintendent Rane Garcia says the money would make a big difference when it comes to technology in the classroom.

"We're very limited on our Chromenooks....we struggle to make sure that we have enough and we have to schedule things out," said Garcia.

"It's obviously super exciting to have a governor who invests and believes in education so much," said Garcia.

John Helmholdt with Grand Rapids Public Schools says the $60 increase in per student spending is significant, and he called it a "giant step forward."

"We're pushing $5 almost $6 million increase in state revenue and these are dollars that are going to go right into the classroom," said Helmholdt.

The Muskegon Area ISD is also pleased with the proposal saying:

“We applaud Governor Whitmer’s decision to increase school funding based on the sound research provided by the School Funding Research Collaborative. The work of this statewide, bipartisan group has determined the true cost of educating all students based on their needs.”

