Goal of Community Resource Fair is to vaccinate students before school year begins

Getting students 12 and older fully vaccinated before the start of school is one of the main goals of a community resource fair in Grand Rapids Saturday.

The Grand Rapids A. Philip Randolph Institute and Grand Rapids Education Association are hosting the event at First Community AME Church on James from noon to 5 p.m.

No registration is required and it's not just students who can be vaccinated —anyone 12 and up can get the shot thanks to the Cherry Health Mobile Clinic.

"We are going to be in one of the zip code areas where the (vaccination) numbers are low and we want to increase those numbers, especially in the Black and brown community. Students and parents who need to get the vaccine, we encourage everyone to come over," explained organizer Kathi Harris.

The first day of school is Aug. 24 for GRPS students. With that in mind, organizers are encouraging you to bring school supplies when you come.

They want to fill a bus full of backpacks and other items crucial to helping students start the school year strong.

More than 20 community organizations will have tables set up. Food and music will also be part of the fun.

If you've been hesitant to get the vaccine, there will be people there to answer your questions.

