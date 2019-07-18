WYOMING, Mich. — There is now a clearer picture on the cause and response to the two roof collapses at Godrey-Lee middle and high school in June. Superintendent Kevin Polston held a meeting with parents and the media Thursday night.

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools

On June 5 a portion of the Lee Middle School and High School roof collapsed due to a structural failure, according to their press release. And another collapse in the same area happened on June 23 due to the weight of debris.

At the meeting, district representatives shared their findings about the causes of the collapse, an investigation into why it happened, and the current status.

Polston conducted the investigation from June 6 through July 10.

The cause of the structural failure

Failure at bearing point of steel bar joists on west wall

Joist seats corroded over time due to exposure to water

The precise source of the water penetration is unknown

The investigation looked into

Roofing assessments

Maintenance requests for room 301, the classroom where the collapse occurred

Schools Board of Education

Government and school codes and acts

The current status

Unstable and/or damaged materials have been removed

Other adjacent areas have been shored and stabilized as a precautionary measure.

Safety/firewalls in place to delineate construction area

Fire alarm system, emergency lighting is operational in all occupied areas

Additional demolition will occur prior to repairs

Contractors also tested for asbestos, and it does not present a health concern.

The district is considering three options for restoring the building

Restore existing structure Demo and rebuild existing design Demo and design master plan for site

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter