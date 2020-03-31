WYOMING, Mich. —

The Godfrey-Lee Board of Education approved designs for the district’s new mascot, the Legends, at a meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, March 30.

According to a press release from the district, Well Design Studios was contracted for the finished product, Students at Lee High School were also given the chance to contribute by making prototypes in art class.

Godfrey-Lee said art teacher Jesse VanderBand asked students to treat the project as a real-life experience with the Board of Education serving as the clients. The students created art boards complete with an artist inspiration statement. Sample student concepts are included here.

Godfrey-Lee mascot change: Student concepts Sample student concepts and inspiration statements Sample student concepts and inspiration statements Sample student concepts and inspiration statements Sample student concepts and inspiration statements Sample student concepts and inspiration statements Sample student concepts and inspiration statements Sample student concepts and inspiration statements Sample student concepts and inspiration statements Sample student concepts and inspiration statements Sample student concepts and inspiration statements Sample student concepts and inspiration statements Sample student concepts and inspiration statements

The Board of Education selected multiple student samples to inspire the final design.

Josh Leffingwell and Meahgan Goeman from Well Design Studios met with students again as part of the final design process to hear what students were hoping for in the finished product.

Statements from students included:

“A Legend is someone with charisma.”

“A Legend is someone that can support and help people find their way.”

“A Legend is motivating, influential and embraces all.”

“A Legend leaves a legacy and has a big impact.”

“Legends are leaders and team players that walk their own path, but also helps others.”

The presentation highlighting the final designs approved by the Board of Education with conceptual applications can be seen here.

Individual designs are below:

Refined Dragon + Crest mascot design.

Godfrey Lee Public Schools / Well Design Studios

Refined Crest, Dragon Side-Silhouette mascot design.

Godfrey Lee Public Schools / Well Design Studios

Wordmarks, mascot design.

Godfrey Lee Public Schools / Well Design Studios

All athletic uniforms, district signage, murals, and the district’s digital footprint will represent the Godfrey-Lee Legends name beginning in August 2020. The district also included the Spanish version of Legends, Leyendas, in the presentation for the potential to be used with apparel to represent the rich Latinx cultural influence of the district.

Godfrey-Lee has received more than $147,000 in donations from community members and major organizations, including the Frey Foundation, Grand Rapids Community Foundation and the Native American Heritage Fund to revamp the mascot.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.