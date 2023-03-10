3 West Michigan child care organizations to receive portion of $2.4 million grant

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 16 organizations across the state a receiving a portion of the $2.4 million.

LANSING, Mich. — Several low and no-cost child care organizations in Michigan are set to receive a portion $2.4 million in child care grants.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Regional Child Care Planning Grants from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation’s (ECIC) Child Care Innovation Fund on Friday.

The money will be split into $150,000 grants that will be issued to 16 organizations that serve over 80 counties in the state.

"Today, I’m proud to announce that 16 organizations across the state are stepping up to make child care more affordable and accessible for Michiganders in 81 counties and every region of the state. Together, we will build on our vision to ensure every family has access to child care that meets their needs,” Whitmer said in a release Friday.

The grants will be used to help fund expanded child care options, reduce costs for parents and to serve more families.

The organizations that are receiving the money are listed below by region:

Upper Peninsula - UPWARD Talent Council

Northwest - Networks Northwest

Northeast - Northeast Michigan Council of Governments

Northeast - Develop Iosco, Inc.

West Michigan- The Right Place, Inc. & Vibrant Futures

West Michigan - United Way of the Lakeshore

West Michigan - Ottawa Area Intermediate School District.

East Central Michigan - Middle Michigan Development Corporation.

East Michigan - Flint and Genesee Chamber Foundation

East Michigan - Huron County Economic Development Corporation.

South Central - Lansing Economic Area Partnership

Southwest - Pulse @ W.E. Upjohn Institute of Employment Research

Southeast Michigan - Lenawee Economic Development Corporation.

Southeast Michigan - Ann Arbor SPARK

Detroit Metro - Macomb County Planning and Economic Development

Detroit Metro - IFF & Hope Starts Here

“Child care is the backbone of our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “Access to quality, affordable child care supports parents as they work, ensures kids have the support they need to grow into their best selves, and helps businesses hire, recruit, and retain talent. To achieve these big goals, we need everyone to pitch in."

“This is an exciting time as for the first time ever, in many communities across Michigan, economic development leaders are coming together with early childhood leaders to work alongside municipalities and major employers on solving their community’s child care crisis,” said Dawne Bell, CEO of the Early Childhood Investment Corporation.

