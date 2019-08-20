KENTWOOD, Mich. - A group of Kentwood elementary students received a visit from a high profile guest Tuesday morning.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was at Meadowlawn Elementary to meet with students and staff on their second day of school. She used the opportunity to highlight her 2020 budget, which includes the largest funding increase in Michigan schools in a generation of students.

She also encouraged students to work hard.

The next fiscal year starts Oct. 1 and lawmakers have not yet finalized a budget due to the impasse over road funding. Whitmer recently said she and GOP leaders are "desperate" to avoid a government shutdown -- she even considered proposing a stopgap budget measure as long as there were "good-faith negations" about spending more to fix the roads.

If there is no "real progress" and bills aren't sent to her desk by mid-September, Whitmer said she will have to consider contingency plans. School districts didn't know their state funding by July 1 -- the start of their fiscal year -- which was the first in a decade.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.