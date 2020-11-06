Grand Rapids student honored with $5,000 scholarship during virtual graduation

Kenyae Brown is one of four students across the country to receive the scholarship.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A huge smile spread across the face of Kenyae Brown, eighth-grade student at River City Scholars Charter Academy, as he was surprised by a special visit from teachers and leaders from his school, announcing that he has been named a 2020 CollegeBound Scholarship recipient.

Teachers dropped by Brown’s house to deliver a giant check for winning the $5,000 college scholarship along with a yard sign announcing his graduation. He was also honored with a recognition during his school’s virtual eighth-grade graduation ceremony that took place last week. A special video played during the celebration announcing the news.

“I know Kenyae to be a young man of strong moral character who treats others with courtesy and respect,” said Dr. Michael Maclin, principal at River City Scholars Charter Academy.

“He has an ability to communicate easily and effectively and establish a definite rapport with classmates. However most important, Kenyae is cut from good cloth, which allows him to navigate through life’s challenges.”

Brown is one of only four recipients of the annual CollegeBoundTM Scholarship, courtesy of National Heritage Academies (NHA). Students from 89 schools in nine states across the country applied for the scholarship.

Brown was selected from hundreds of applicants after being reviewed by the CollegeBound Scholarship Committee, which takes into account academic performance, community involvement, and a written essay. The essay focuses on one of four topics related to the school’s Moral Focus curriculum, which teaches students to be well-rounded individuals by teaching monthly virtues, such as gratitude and encouragement.

Brown is a student-athlete who is involved in a variety of extracurricular activities. He is the co-captain of his school’s basketball team, and also plays baseball, tennis, and football. Additionally, he participates in Odyssey of the Mind, is a member of his church’s Youth Ministry, and is a member of the National Junor Honor Society, among others.

“Kenyae is a brilliant, kind, and outstanding young man,” said Jeff Thigpen, sixth- through eighth-grade social studies teacher at River City. “I am proud of his accomplishments as his advisor and the future is very bright for him! Congrats Kenyae!”

All NHA eighth-grade students were eligible to enter for their chance at the scholarship. The winners were chosen by an independent professional selection group.

“Kenyae is an extremely intelligent, caring, and hard-working individual,” said MacKenzie Thompson, long-term substitute at River City Scholars. “I have no doubt in my mind that he has a very bright future ahead of him!”

