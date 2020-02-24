GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) is participating in a national internship program this summer that allows students from underrepresented communities a chance to foster career opportunities in arts and culture.

The GRAM announced the news of three paid internships Monday, Feb. 24. They will take place during summer 2020 and include two graduate-level internships and one undergraduate-level internship.

“An essential component of cultivating the next generation of art museum professionals is to provide hands-on work experience—something that is out-of-reach for the many students who have limitations on their financial resources and access,” explained GRAM Director and CEO Dana Friis-Hansen. “By providing paid internship opportunities at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, we aim to address some of these challenges head-on. We are grateful to Steelcase and AAMD for the important support they provide to these programs.”



Steelcase Fellowship

The GRAM is launching the pilot year of its Steelcase Fellowship program for two graduate-level students pursuing degrees in the arts, arts administration, museum studies, nonprofit management, and related fields.

12-week fellowship during summer 2020

Two graduate-level students

20 hours per week

Stipend of $6600

GRAM’s Curatorial department will host a student pursuing an art history, museum studies, or similar degree. A second fellow will be hosted by GRAM’s Advancement or Communications department.

Association of Art Museum Directors Undergraduate Internship

The GRAM was recently selected as one of 10 museums in the U.S. to participate in the Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD) paid internship program. Launched in 2018, the program focuses on students who are in their sophomore, junior, or senior year, and provides an opportunity for students who have begun to solidify their academic interests and potential career path to gain hands-on experience in an art museum setting.

12-week Curatorial internship during summer 2020

Undergraduate-level student

40 hours per week

Stipend of $6300

The selected intern will focus on projects in GRAM’S Curatorial department. They will also work closely with a member of the museum’s leadership team throughout their 12 weeks. In addition to the stipend, the selected intern will be provided with opportunities for paid travel with their mentor to one or two museum field conferences for networking and professional development.

For more information about how to apply for either opportunity, please visit the Museum’s website at artmuseumgr.org/careers. The application process will formally opens Feb. 24 and applications must be submitted by midnight (EST) March 15.

The Museum will make its selection and contact the candidate by April 15.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Art, Community and Education News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.