Grand Haven schools move to half days on Wednesday and Thursday due to extreme heat

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — With extreme heat coming to West Michigan over the next few days, Grand Haven Area Schools are announcing half days at most of their schools.

The district announced half days on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24 for all of the following schools:

Ferry Elementary School

Griffin Elementary School

Lake Hills Elementary School

Mary A. White Elementary School

Peach Plains Elementary School

Robinson Elementary School

Rosy Mound Elementary School

The Voyager School

White Pines Intermediate School

Lakeshore Middle School

Central High School

Only Grand Haven High School will have full days on Wednesday and Thursday.

Open Door Child Care will only be available in the AM on Wednesday and Thursday.

You can read the notification to parents from the district on their website.

