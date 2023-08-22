Grand Haven schools move to half days on Wednesday and Thursday due to extreme heat

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — With extreme heat coming to West Michigan over the next few days, Grand Haven Area Schools are announcing half days at most of their schools.
The district announced half days on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24 for all of the following schools:
- Ferry Elementary School
- Griffin Elementary School
- Lake Hills Elementary School
- Mary A. White Elementary School
- Peach Plains Elementary School
- Robinson Elementary School
- Rosy Mound Elementary School
- The Voyager School
- White Pines Intermediate School
- Lakeshore Middle School
- Central High School
Only Grand Haven High School will have full days on Wednesday and Thursday.
Open Door Child Care will only be available in the AM on Wednesday and Thursday.
You can read the notification to parents from the district on their website.
Get the complete forecast here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.