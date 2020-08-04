GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Area Public Schools (GHAPS) will continue to provide food to all students under 18 years old while through the end of the school year.

“To date, GHAPS has provided nearly 49,000 meals to our students,” says GHAPS Superintendent Andrew Ingall. “We cannot thank our community partners enough for the support they continue to provide in order for us to pack and distribute these meals.”

GHAPS has been providing breakfast and lunch to anyone under 18 years old – not just those who qualify for free or reduced lunch. Due to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order suspending face-to-face learning at K-12 schools for the remainder of the school year.

Families can pick up a school week’s worth of meals on the following days: Mondays: April 13, April 20, April 27, May 4, May 11, May 18, May 26 (Tuesday due to Memorial Day), and June 1.

Pickup times have been changed to 10 a.m.to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations remain the same and are Ferry Elementary, Lake Hills Elementary, Robinson Elementary and River Haven Village.

Families without transportation can call 850-5040 or email food@ghaps.org to arrange delivery.

