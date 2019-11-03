The applications are in and the Grand Rapids Board of Education is preparing to narrow down the list of 30 people who have applied to be the next Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent.

The board will meet Monday night to select the candidates who will be interviewed, and to prepare for those interviews.

The list of candidates being interviewed will be publicly released Tuesday and the first round of interviews will start Saturday.

The board hopes to have a decision made in two weeks.

