GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School received accreditation for their STEM curriculum from Cognia, the world's largest educational nonprofit.

Cognia evaluates schools from across 85 countries and less than 200 schools across the nation have received accreditation. Central Catholic is 1 of 7 Catholic Schools in the nation to have their program recognized and is the only school in Michigan.

The certification is based on three components: the learning experiences of students, the quality & training of staff, and the participation of community and industry partners to ensure real-world integration.

To receive accreditation, Catholic Central had to demonstrate proficiency against Cognia’s standards. Staff participated in a series of ongoing professional development to provide students with personalized and self-directed STEM learning experiences.

“This is an achievement that has been years in the making,” said Greg Deja, Principal and CEO of Catholic Central. “This certification affirms the countless hours spent developing new and innovative ways for our students to learn. It is truly an honor to be the first in Michigan to receive this accreditation.”

Additionally, Catholic Central teamed up with colleges and the Grand Rapids community to connect students with professionals in STEM careers for adult-world collaboration and extended day opportunities. These forms of non-traditional experiences encourage both post-secondary education and workforce readiness.

“It has been an incredible journey to see our school community grow in our capacity with these exciting possibilities,” said Dr. Catherine Molloseau, STEM teacher at Catholic Central High School. “We are proud to offer a curriculum that pushes our students to express themselves both creatively and analytically.”

Monday February 10, at 6 p.m. students from Catholic Central will present their research projects in the Student Center.

