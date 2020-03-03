GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College canceled a study abroad program scheduled to travel to Italy in May due to concerns over novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the school said Monday.

A class of 22 culinary students along with their professors were scheduled to travel to several cities in the middle to southern regions of Italy, including Florence and Rome, from May 15 to 25 with a Study Away program.

The U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a level 3 travel advisory to the entire country, and a level 4 advisory to Lombardy and Veneto, two cities in northern Italy.

"The safety of our students and employees is our utmost important priority," said Dave Murray. "Given this information, the unpredictability and aggressiveness of this virus, and the timing and logistics involved with planning a study away trip, the trip to Italy has been canceled effective immediately."

Nearly 2,000 cases were confirmed in Italy, making it the country with the highest number of cases outside of Asia, according to the World Health Organization.

The virus that originated in China has caused worldwide concern as the death toll rises. To date, six people in the U.S. have died and there are 43 total U.S. cases, according to the CDC. In China, there have been nearly 3,000 deaths, according to the WHO.

GRCC isn't alone in canceling study abroad programs amid the virus outbreak. Grand Valley State University is prohibiting students from studying abroad in China or South Korea over the summer.

