Grand Rapids Community College secures federal support for advanced manufacturing training center

Sen. Gary Peters and Congresswoman Hillary Scholten unveiled the $998,000 project Friday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is receiving nearly $1 million in federal funding to create a state-of-the-art Center for Automation geared at training students pursuing jobs in manufacturing.

Sen. Gary Peters and Congresswoman Hillary Scholten unveiled the $998,000 project Friday at GRCC's Leslie Tassell MTEC, where the center is expected to start up in time for the winter 2023 semester.

Sen. Peters helped secure the money through the government funding bill signed into law in December.

“Grand Rapids Community College excels at preparing students for successful careers and obtaining good-paying, in-demand jobs, and with employers based right here in West Michigan,” Peters said. “I was proud to secure new federal resources to create a new, state-of-the-art, and fully automated training facility that will help elevate GRCC’s skills training programs and support their efforts to cement Michigan’s leadership in advanced manufacturing.”

The funds will help train students for current and future jobs, including as automotive technicians, computer support technicians, construction electricians, machinist/CNC technicians, welding/fabrication technicians, and medical assistants.

“The fields of automation and artificial intelligence are evolving and expanding, creating new and exciting careers to meet the needs of today and drive change for the future,” GRCC President Charles Lepper said.

“GRCC is proud to work with our partners in the government, like Senator Peters, and with employers for an Automation and AI Lab that will help build a talented workforce, give people valuable skills and strengthen the economy in West Michigan and beyond.”

The effort is part of plans to help meet local, state and regional workforce needs.

“Investment in education is critical to the future of our country and state. Grand Rapids Community College has long led the charge of making quality, world-class education affordable and accessible for West Michiganders – I’m happy to see that tradition continuing on,” Scholten said.

"Investment in our students and in the next generation is so important – it’s a priority in West Michigan. I’m eager to get to work on projects and initiatives like these in the future in collaboration with Senator Peters and my colleagues from the Michigan delegation.”

