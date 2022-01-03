Grand Rapids elementary school goes virtual due to staffing shortages

Students will log into classes virtually through Friday, Jan. 7. The school hopes to be back in-person on Monday, Jan. 10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students attending one Grand Rapids elementary school will start off 2022 in virtual class as staffing shortages continue to plague various industries.

Ken-O-Sha Park Elementary School, a part of Grand Rapids Public Schools, announced Sunday that classes will be online due to staffing shortages starting Monday.

Students will attend class virtually through Friday, and officials hope to be back in person on Monday, Jan. 10.

Grab-and-go meals are available Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the school.

If your child does not have a device at home, you can call 616-819-2696 to make arrangements for a pickup.

