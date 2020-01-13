GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Big news is afoot for students in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Promise Zone Authority Board of Directors is scheduled to meet Monday, Jan. 13 and approve the development plan of a scholarship program that will allow students to earn certificates, or even an associates degree, for free at Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC).

The Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship will start with the Class of 2020. Students who live in Grand Rapids and graduate from one of the eligible high schools are eligible to apply and it will not only cover tuition, but also books, supplies and fees associated with GRCC courses.

According to a release from Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS), the scholarship is prorated based on the amount of time a student has lived in Grand Rapids and attends an eligible school.

If a students has attended an eligible school from grades 9 until 12, they will receive 100% of the scholarship benefits. A student who attends a school from grades 10 through 12 will also receive 100% of the scholarship benefits.

If a student only attends an eligible school from grades 11 through 12, they will receive 50% of the scholarship benefits. Finally, if a student only attends an eligible school for grade 12, none of the scholarship benefits will be available.

Eligible high schools in the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship:

Grand Rapids City High School

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School

Grand Rapids University Prep

Sacred Heart Academy High School

Innovation Central High School

Grand Rapids Christian High School

Ottawa Hills High School

West Catholic High School

Union High School

Grand Rapids Adventist Academy

Grand Rapids Montessori High School

Wellspring Preparatory High School

C.A. Frost Environmental Science Academy

Hope Academy of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Public Museum School

Grand Rapids Covenant House Academy

Grand Rapids Learning Center

NorthPointe Christian High School

Lake Michigan Academy

Plymouth Christian High School

Southwest Community Campus High School

Southeast Career Pathways

A press conference announcing the official approval of the scholarship will take place after the Monday morning board meeting at the GRPS Administration Building Auditorium on Franklin Street SE at 12 p.m. The Grand Rapids Promise Zone Authority Board of Directors, including Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, will be in attendance, as well as Dr. Bill Pink, the President of Grand Rapids Community College and former GRPS Superintendent Teresa Weatherall-Neal, who serves as a chairperson for the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Authority.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Education News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.