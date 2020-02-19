GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Registration is now open for a program at the Grand Rapids Museum that provides students with a hands-on, immersive learning experience outside of a traditional classroom setting.

The museum's Immerse Program invites classrooms from West Michigan schools to visit for a week-long learning experience utilizing the museum's exhibition spaces, artifacts and programs, according to their press release.

The deadline for teachers to apply is Monday, April 20, 2020.

The program is taught and led by the visiting teachers. It's intended to help students jump-start their development as problem solvers, innovators, storytellers and empathetic contributors who value diversity, according to the museum.

The director of education at the museum said this type of learning experience isn't found anywhere else.

“This program connects curriculum requirements to real, tangible experiences that a text book doesn’t provide, through local stories, artifacts and specimens," said Erin Koren in a press release.

Teachers, students and parents said their favorite part about the program is that it gives students the opportunity to see all of the artifacts at the museum and use the primary accounts, as well as the guided programs it offers.

"My students got to do and touch so many things—artifacts and specimens and doing lab work. They learned a lot!" said Sung Pak, fifth grade teacher at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary, Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Applications for the program can be completed on the museum's website. Capacity is limited and classrooms will be notified if they are accepted or not by the end of the 2019/2020 school year.

