GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Promise Zone Authority is seeing an increase in student enrollment. Over half of the eligible students from the city's class of 2020 have already been accepted at GRCC.

In February, the Promise Zone Authority sent more than 1,000 conditional award letters to eligible class of 2020 students.According to the Grand Rapids Promise Zone director Evan Macklin, Just over 500 students are ready to enroll at GRCC, which is about 200 more students than originally projected.

“We are thrilled so many of the city’s students are taking advantage of this opportunity,” said Grand Rapids Promise Zone Authority Chairperson Teresa Weatherall Neal.

Neal also said, “The Promise Zone Board knew this would be a game-changer for Grand Rapids, but I don’t think anyone expected the college enrollment figures to increase this rapidly in the first year. We are seeing more students than ever chose to attend college directly after graduation.”

Eligible students will be able to use the scholarship at GRCC to cover the cost of tuition, fees, books, and required course materials. Students are eligible to receive the full Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship (60 credit hours) if:

They attend an eligible Grand Rapids high school continuously since the beginning of 10th grade or before;

They live in the City of Grand Rapids boundaries continuously since the beginning of 10th grade or before; and

They graduate from any of the 24 public, public charter, or private high schools located within the city.

Students who have been enrolled at an eligible high school and who have resided in Grand Rapids continuously since the start of 11th grade are eligible for a partial scholarship, covering up to 30 credit hours at GRCC.

“The Promise Zone removes cost as a barrier to getting an education. Now more than ever, that’s important for the people in our community,” GRCC President Bill Pink said.

Pink also said, “We are proud of this partnership, and the role our college will play in helping Grand Rapids students and their families. We’re excited about the number of students who are using their Promise Zone scholarships. And we are focused on being here for everyone else who recognizes education is vital to be successful as our community moves forward.”

Students who have received conditional scholarship award letters can still take the next steps and prepare for classes to earn an associate's degree or transfer to a 4-year institution.

“Now we want to make others aware of what a quality GRCC education can do for them, and what they can do to get started. We know many families are facing financial challenges as we emerge from the coronavirus crisis,” Macklin said.

Macklin also said, “This is an opportunity for students to earn credits, for free, close to home as they start an educational journey. Some students have already completed the online new student orientation and started registering for the Fall 2020 and Winter 2021 semesters, but many still need to take those steps.”

In order for scholarship recipients to use the award, students must successfully graduate from high school, complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and enroll at GRCC. DACA and undocumented students are exempt from the FAFSA requirement. Students can complete their 2020-2021 FAFSA online.

Students who received a welcome letter from GRCC can complete the online orientation by visiting GRCC's website.

The students graduating from the following schools are eligible for the Promise Zone Award:

C.A. Frost Environmental Science Academy

Lake Michigan Academy

Grand Rapids Adventist Academy

NexTech High School

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School

NorthPointe Christian High School

Grand Rapids Christian High School

Ottawa Hills High School

Grand Rapids City High School

Plymouth Christian High School

Grand Rapids Covenant House Academy

Sacred Heart Academy High School

Grand Rapids Learning Center

Southeast Career Pathways

Grand Rapids Montessori High School

Southwest Community Campus High School

Grand Rapids Public Museum School

Union High School

Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy

Wellspring Preparatory High School

Hope Academy of West Michigan

West Michigan Aviation Academy

Innovation Central High School

West Catholic High School

Anyone with questions can schedule a virtual meeting with the Promise Zone Direct by visiting the Promise Zone website, emailing promisezone@grcc.edu, or by calling (616)234-4321.

More information is available on the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship website.

