Grand Rapids Public Schools hold locker clean out days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — June 8 through June 11 Grand Rapids Public Schools will be hosting locker clean out days.

Students will have the opportunity to clean out their lockers, return textbooks and instruments used for studying while schools were shutdown amid the pandemic.

The grades and days are split up over the four days from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Monday, June 8 will be grades K, 2,4,6 and 8.

Tuesday, June 9 will be PK, 1,3,3 and 7.

Wednesday, June 10 will be 6 and 7 and 10 and 12

Thursday, June 11 will be 8 and 9 and 11.

Staff will also be cleaning out classrooms on the days.

For the health and safety of students, parents/guardians, and staff, we are asking that the following procedure be followed in buildings:

All individuals must maintain 6’ social distancing.

All individuals entering the buildings must wear a mask during the entire time that they are in the building. Please bring your own mask.

No more than 10 families will be allowed in the building at any given time. Principals and Public Safety will strictly enforce and monitor.

Parents shall arrive with containers to remove their students’ personal items from lockers and desk, and any other items that may be in the classroom. Plastic bags will be provided for you by the school.

Wash your hands with soap and water after touching items in the building as often as possible.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid touching anything else in the building unless it is necessary.

If you have a fever or have been sick prior to the entry date, we are asking that you not enter the building and make arrangements to retrieve your personal items at a later time. Please contact the school’s main phone line.

Enter the building and check in with on-site staff.

Proceed to your child’s locker/cubby/classroom and clean out all personal items.

Return any school owned property to the on-site staff (textbooks, instruments, library books, etc.).

Pack your personal items in your bag and exit the building. Note: there will be a separate exit door from the entrance door.

If applicable, leave lockers unlocked, remove the lock and leave it on the shelf of the locker, and leave the locker open.

This time is not for congregating. The purpose is to get in, collect student items, get out as quickly as possible.

The school system said all claimed property that is left in a building or locker after June 12, 2020, will be discarded unless you have made alternate arrangements. No claims for lost property will be considered by the district.

Computers, IPads and wireless hotspots that were ere loaned by the district to students for distance learning may be retained through the summer (except for graduating seniors). These devices are still the property of the district and on loan to students. All applicable policies and guidelines regarding device usage and maintenance remain, according to GRPS.

If you have any questions or need more information, contact your school’s main phone line.

