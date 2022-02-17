GRPS is hiring over for over 100 positions at Thursday job fair

The job fair will take place virtually and in-person at GRPS University on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is looking to fill over 100 positions across all of the schools in their district.

Thursday evening, GRPS will be hosting a job fair and interview event from 4 to 7 p.m. both virtually and in-person at GRPS University.

GRPS University is located at 1400 Fuller Avenue N.E. in Grand Rapids.

To register for an online interview, applicants can visit www.interview.grps.org.

The event will allow applicants to learn more about the positions available with GRPS and give applicants the opportunity to do on-the-spot interviews if interested.

The school district is looking to fill positions in a wide variety of roles, including teachers, security officers, psychologists, nurses, custodians, school bus drivers, administrators and more.

Find a complete listing of all of the open positions at GRPS here.

