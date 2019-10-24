GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Board of Education is looking for a new superintendent for Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) after Teresa Weatherall Neal announced her retirement last September.

Her last day was in June.

Tuesday night, the board finalized its timeline for the search. The job will be open for candidates to apply on Nov. 13, and their applications will be due on Jan. 5.

On Jan. 23, the board will choose four to six semi-finalists from the 10 to 12 top candidates.

They will begin interviewing them on Feb. 8 and the finalists will be decided on Feb. 10.

Finally, the candidates will be in the district all day on Feb. 17 for community and staff meetings, and final interviews will be at 6 p.m.

