GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Public Schools have been selected for a new program to promote physical, emotional and social skills in children through tennis.

Grand Rapids along with Orlando, Fla., and Los Angeles were chosen for the program by National League of Cities and United States Tennis Association.

According to a statement from the city, Grand Rapids plans to offer tennis during local after-school programs to ensure children and youth from underserved communities have access to the sport.

RELATED: Rafael Nadal apologizes to ball girl after wayward shot hits her in the head

“This is an ace for our community and it’s another way for our kids to thrive outside,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. “Thanks to our dedicated parks millage, Grand Rapids has quality, renovated tennis courts throughout our city. We want to encourage kids to take advantage of these refreshed amenities, play outdoors, exercise and enjoy this fun competitive sport.”

Children who are involved in GRPS’ LOOP program, YMCA, Boys and Girls Club and other programs will have access to the tennis initiative resources.

“We’re excited to introduce the game of tennis to our students and show each how this sport can improve critical thinking, mental alertness and tactical thinking,” said John Helmholdt, GRPS’ executive director of communications and external affairs.

Read more about GRPS after-school programs here.

MORE STORIES ABOUT GRPS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.