GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Board of Education is hosting a public meeting Monday where the community can discuss the candidates for the superintendent search.

At the meeting, the board will open the floor for public discussion, deliberation and a vote on which candidates will be invited for interviews. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

First-round interviews will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Schools Rev. Lyman S. Parks, Jr. Administration Building.

The Board will meet again on Feb. 10 at a 4:30 p.m. work session to determine which candidates will be invited for a second-round interview.

Finalists will visit the district on Monday, Feb. 17 with second-round interviews taking place beginning at 6 p.m. If the board does not decide the evening of Feb. 17, an alternate meeting date will be determined and announced to the public.

The Grand Rapids Board of Education has been looking for a superintendent since Teresa Weatherall Neal retired June 2019.

