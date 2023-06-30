WATCH LIVE: Grant Public School Board votes again on middle school health center

Earlier this month, the board voted to end the contract with a surprise motion that was not listed on the board's agenda.

GRANT, Michigan — Friday afternoon, the Grant Public Schools Board will vote on ending its contract with Family Health Care, who operates the Children and Adolescent Health Center in Grant Middle School.

Earlier this month, the board voted to end the contract with a surprise motion that was not listed on the board's agenda.

The vote to terminate the contract after 90 days was passed with no input from the community.

The board later decided to bring the issue back up for another vote at today's meeting.

Family Health Care was unaware that the vote was planned and issued a statement after the board passed the motion, saying in part:

"We are disappointed with the Board’s decision to end the contract within 90 days and how this will impact students and families in the Grant community. Family Health Care has been providing school-based health care in Grant since 2010," reads a statement from Family Health Care. "Last school year, we served 658 unduplicated patients, providing primary pediatric medical care and behavioral health care. We will continue to provide services at the Grant Child and Adolescent Health Center until the contract officially expires."

Grant superintendent Brett Zuver also voiced concerns about the board's vote, saying that the lack of input from the community and staff was "very concerning."

