GRCC adjusts commencement plans, in-person with no guests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College announced Wednesday they are changing their commencement plans so students can still graduate in-person.

The announcement comes as the community is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The college will hold four in-person ceremonies with limited attendance. Students will not be allowed any guests — instead family members can watch the commencement virtually on GRCC's YouTube channel.

School of Arts and Sciences ceremonies are planned for 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday, April 30. School of Workforce Development ceremonies are planned for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

“We’re making these changes out of an abundance of caution, along with other careful planning for an in-person commencement celebration experience for our students,” said Associate Provost Tina Hoxie, dean of Student Affairs. “Commencement is a special moment in the lives of our students. Streaming the events live will allow students to share this milestone with friends, family and other supporters since it is not possible for them to attend in person.”

GRCC believes spreading out commencements over two days will allow graduates to safely attend the event at Gerald R. Ford Fieldhouse while social distancing and following strict health guidelines.

Additional details will be posted to GRCC's website here.

