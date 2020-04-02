GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is mourning the passing of former Provost Velvie Green. Green was a lifelong educator who worked to empower others to reach personal and professional potential.

“GRCC is a stronger college today because of Dr. Green,” said GRCC President Bill Pink. “Her legacy continues in the many faculty members she mentored and the example she set. Dr. Green knew the importance of education. She knew learning doesn’t end after a person earns a credential, but continues throughout their life.”

Green, who died on Feb. 1, graduated from the Grand Rapids Public Schools and began her educational career there, teaching five years at Creston and Central high schools.

She came to GRCC -- then Grand Rapids Junior College -- and worked 15 years as a faculty member in the Business Department, including serving five years as the department chair.

Green held many positions during her time with GRCC, including assistant dean for the School of Workforce Development, followed by five years as an associate provost and dean for the School of Workforce Development. She then served for three years as provost and executive vice president for Academic and Student Affairs.

In 2006, Green became the president of Glendale Community College in Arizona, retiring in 2011.

She was honored with the GRCC Emeritus Faculty Award in 2012, recognized as "a force to be reckoned with" according to a press release from GRCC.

Velvie Green was recognized by the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce and earned the YWCA’s Tribute to Women of Achievement Award, and the GRCC Bob and Aleicia Woodrick Center for Equity and Inclusion’s Salute to Women Award.

Deeply committed to community service, Green served on several boards, including Goodwill Industries, the World Affairs Council, and the Glendale Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. She was a lifelong member of the NAACP and supported the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women, where she was a leader with the organization’s youth club.

