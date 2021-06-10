GRCC earns Gold Level status from Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency

Grand Rapids Community College has been recognized for helping student veterans gain support and education.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) has been named a Gold Level College by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) for its commitment to helping student veterans.

Previously, GRCC was rated a Silver Level College by the MVAA but with the recent addition of a new Veterans Center and bolstered support for veteran-centric services and programs, it has been elevated to Gold.

The Michigan Veteran-Friendly Schools Program recognizes academic institutions who show commitment to supporting the needs of veterans. The program ranks awards schools Gold, Silver and Bronze statuses based on the services they provide.

“We are incredibly proud of our student veterans,” Registrar Valerie Butterfield said. “GRCC has a long history of being a veteran-friendly campus, and our new Veterans Center has helped us provide even more support. The Gold Level status reflects our commitment, and our focus on finding even more ways to help veterans transition to college, and be successful.”

In 2021, the U.S. Education Department awarded GRCC a grant to create the Veterans Center. Since the center was completed, it provides a hub for veteran students to receive various services and enroll in helpful programs.

Some of GRCC's Veterans Center services include:

One-on-one advising.

Veterans Administration work study positions.

Connections to tutoring and academic support.

Assistance in completing the VA education benefits process.

Peer support, outreach, and resources for student veterans through Peer Advisors for Veteran Education.

A veteran student orientation at the center is coming up on Aug. 17, and student veterans are still able to enroll in fall semester classes.

Students can connect with Veteran Success Coordinator Patrick Coleman by phone at (616) 234-2578 and with benefits certifying official Janice Holton by email at veterans@grcc.edu. Additional information is available online at grcc.edu/veterans.

