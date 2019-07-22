GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Community College can now help students get into the sports world.

Starting this fall, GRCC students can earn their associate degree in pre-sports management and can transfer to complete a bachelor's of science in sports management at Grand Valley State University.

The two institutions have been working together on the new offering for more than two years, according to associate professor Jodi Gee, who is also head of GRCC's exercise science department.

“Following the Health and Exercise Science Pathway here at GRCC will prepare students for leadership and administrative roles in sports organizations on the interscholastic, intercollegiate, professional and recreational levels,” she said.

The program might also include a tour of GVSU and meetings with its movement science faculty.

Along with exercise science courses, students in the program will take classes in microeconomics, psychology, statistics, general anatomy and business.

Careers for those with sports management degrees include athletic director, health club manager, exercise or fitness program coordinator and general manager, advertising assistant or statistical analyst for professional sports teams.

Those interested in the program can email Gee at jgee@grcc.edu.

