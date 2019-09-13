GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is partnering with Gun Lake Casino to offer blackjack dealing classes this fall, and after successful completion of the course, the casino will interview students for jobs.

The Blackjack Dealer Academy will be offered in October at the Leslie E. Tassell M-TEC location and taught by a casino instructor.

To enroll in the program, students must be 21-years-old and have a high school diploma. The class costs $25.

This partnership is the first of its kind in the state, but the vice president and general manager of the casino, Jose Flores said it's a natural fit.

“We have many GRCC alumni who are key contributors at Gun Lake Casino within our hospitality and security departments," Flores said.

The job openings are for second and third shift hours, and the average wage is $18 to $22 per hour, including tips.

A public information meeting about this opportunity is being held Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m., at Tassell M-TEC. To register, visit their website.

